Kerry destination brand cost council €40,000 to develop

A new destination brand aimed at promoting and marketing the county cost Kerry County Council €40,000 to develop.

‘Kerry – Your Natural Escape’ was officially launched last week; there’s also an Irish version ‘Ciarraí – Ealú Nadúrtha’.

It’s an initiative of the Tourism Unit in Kerry County Council and the Destination Kerry Tourism Forum, the umbrella body for tourism in the county.

This new branding includes icons, imagery and messaging, highlighting key Kerry attractions and characteristics.

The development of a strong brand identity for Kerry is an objective of the County Kerry Tourism Strategy and Action Plan.

Kerry County Council published a detailed design brief for the brand, and the contract went through the procurement process in the normal way, with four companies tendering for the work.

Design Works, a Dublin based design company was awarded the tender to develop the brand; they were also responsible for the ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’ brand.

Over the past year and a half, Design Works consulted industry leaders and the tourism sector in Kerry, interviewed key figures in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and did market research to test the brand.

The final draft of the brand was approved by councillors in November, and the final cost of the project is just under €40,000.

Guidelines on the use of the brand in marketing material are to be issued to local tourism and hospitality businesses.