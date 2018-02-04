Kerry deputy calls for badger cull in Iveragh to curb TB

A Kerry TD wants a pilot scheme introduced in South Kerry to cull badgers in a bid to stop the spread of TB.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the scheme would involve the vaccination and removal of badgers on the Iveragh Peninsula to protect farmers’ incomes.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said a total of 40 herds had gone down on the Iveragh Peninsula and yet only 7 percent was affected by tuberculosis.

He said farmers firmly believed badgers were spreading the disease.

The Independent deputy said he was fearful of a situation being created where other animals, not affected, could not be sold.

Deputy Healy-Rae raised the issue under the Order of Business in the Dail.

In response, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would pass on the suggestion to Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed when he returned from Turkey.

The Minister is on a trade mission, where he is meeting his Turkish counterpart to promote live exports.

Ireland’s agri-food exports to Turkey amounted to €70m last year and Turkey is or third biggest market for live cattle exports.

Minister Creed said changes to the live trade from May this year would lead to further opportunities.