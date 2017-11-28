Kerry depicted in 19th century Du Noyer watercolour exhibit

Watercolours depicting Kerry are set to feature in a Cork exhibition highlighting how life was in the 19th century.

George Victor Du Noyer’s paintings were created for the original Ordinance Survey in the 1850s.

Cill Maoilchéadair west of Dingle is among the 150 paintings on show at A watercolour of Gallarus Oratory nearwest of Dingle is among the 150 paintings on show at Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery

Stones, Slabs and Seascapes: George Victor Du Noyer’s Images of Ireland is at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork until February 24 and at National Museum of Ireland in Dublin from March to September next year.