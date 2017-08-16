Kerry Defender Says They Must Improve If They Are To Overcome Mayo

Kerry defender Tadhg Morley says his side must improve from the Galway game if they are to overcome Mayo in Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final.

The Templenoe man agrees that Mayo are a huge challenge and have shown this in the championship to date especially with their wins over Derry, Cork and the replay with Roscommon.

Morley sees Sunday’s opponent’s as a very settled squad…………

Next Sunday’s game will be the first championship clash between the counties since the 2014 All Ireland semi final replay.

Mayo forward Kevin McLoughlin featured in those games but he says they will not be dwelling on that result come Sunday……