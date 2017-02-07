Kerry Defender Following Return To Play Protocol

Kerry’s Shane Enright is following the return to play protocol following his substitution against Donegal on Sunday.

The defender was examined by a consultant in Tralee General Hospital that night and got the all clear having suffered a concussion.

The quarter final line-up of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup hurling will be decided by this evening.

Defending champions Mary-I should top Group A with a win over DIT .

IT Carlow could still finish above them, but need a win over GMIT.

UL are two points clear at the top of Group B ahead of their meeting with DCU St. Pat’s this afternoon.

It would appear to be a straight shoot-out for second with CIT facing NUI Galway.

Group C leaders Limerick IT are away to second place W-I-T,

While DCU need a win away to Trinity to hold on to hope of a last-eight berth.

UCC are in pole position in Group D ahead of their trip to Maynooth University,

UUJ welcome UCD to Jordanstown.