Kerry Cycling Campaign requests prosecution figures illegal parking in cycle lanes

There’s a huge problem with cars parking illegally in cycle lanes in Kerry.

That’s according to Keith Phelan of Kerry Cycling Campaign, responding to an appeal issued by Gardaí at the recent Joint Policing Committee for Kerry cycle clubs to use cycle lanes.

The Fenit-based cyclist, while not a member of a cycle club, said there are issues which cause cyclists not to use lanes, such as grit, glass and lack of maintenance.

He said however cyclist organisations believe cars parking illegally in cycle paths and lanes is endemic.

Mr Phelan said Kerry Cycle Campaign has requested figures on the number of prosecutions related to illegal parking in cycle lanes in the county as they fear there may be a lack of enforcement: