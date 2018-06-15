Kerry culture and food produce take centre stage for royal visit to Tralee

Irish music, song and dance took centre stage for the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Tralee.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the National Folk Theatre of Ireland Siamsa Tíre and joined invited guests for a special performance of Fadó Fadó; the first show ever performed by the theatre in 1968.

The Prince of Wales also visited a biodiversity area outside of the theatre and was shown some Taste Kerry food produce.





Aisling O’Brien reports: