Kerry Crying Out For Hurling Referees

Kerry is crying out for hurling referees to stay involved in the sport long enough to officiate into the future.

While there has been no difficulty recruiting new referees, keeping them involved continues to be a major problem.

At present, Kerry only has eight senior hurling referees, four of whom come from the Ballyduff club.

Tune into the 1 o’clock news where you’ll hear from the Referees Administrator in Kerry, Pat Sheehy.

The age profile of hurling referees in Kerry is too high and efforts are underway to recruit more people under 20 to take on the role into the future.

At present, Kerry only has eight senior hurling referees, four of whom come from the Ballyduff club.

The Referees Administrator in Kerry, Pat Sheehy, says that many new referees leave after a couple of years.