Kerry are Munster Junior Football Champions after a 2-14 to 1-15 over Cork

It was 27 degrees when the ball was thrown in at 7:30 but that didn’t hinder the quality of Football.





Niall O Sé scored Kerry’s first goal inside the first 30 seconds.

Cork went on to lead by a point at half time and looked like the stronger team moving into the third quarter.

But Kerry fought back from 4 points down with the help of a Dan Daly goal.

7 minutes of added time was played but Kerry were crowned winners.