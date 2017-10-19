Kerry Credit Union members reassured about the safety of their savings

Kerry Credit Union members should have no worries about the safety of their money, despite some Credit Unions elsewhere in the country running into financial problems.

That’s according to John O’Regan, who is PRO for Chapter 23 of the Credit Union, which covers 9 branches in Kerry and West Limerick.

The Causeway native says he understands why people have concerns, in the light of Charleville Credit Union having to close last week, with liquidators appointed.

Mr O’Regan made his comments on Radio Kerry’s TalkAbout programme, in an interview to mark International Credit Union Day today.

He says savers in Kerry, can be reassured that their money is safe: