Kerry court orders man who exposed himself to two women  to pay compensation

A man who exposed himself to two women has been ordered by a court in Cahersiveen to pay two thousand euro in compensation to the injured parties.

40-year-old Patrick Walsh with an address of Moanree, Newcastle West, Co Limerick was charged with exposure under the Sexual Offences Act.

He appeared before the sitting of Killorglin District Court which was held in Cahersiveen court yesterday.

(You’re advised that this report contains detail which you may find explicit)

Patrick Walsh who recently relocated to the mid Kerry area had been charged with exposing himself on two different occasions in May of this year.

On May 24th at 7.30pm, Garda Brian McCarthy said that Mr Walsh exposed himself to a female cyclist on the main Ring of Kerry road at Ballycleave, Glenbeigh.

Two days later, on May 26th, Garda McCarthy told the court that Mr Walsh exposed himself to another woman on Rossbeigh beach at half past one in the afternoon.

In both situations, he had his trousers down around his ankles exposing his genitals. Both injured parties said they felt threatened.

Defence counsel for Patrick Walsh said he had no previous convictions except for one minor public order offence in 1998 and that he was on a waiting list for counselling services.

Judge James O’Connor ordered the accused to pay two thousand euro in compensation to be divided equally between the two injured parties.

Judge O’Connor remanded Mr Walsh on continuing bail to appear before the court on May 10th next year, on condition that there would be no further occurrence of this kind of behaviour.

He added that if Mr Walsh offends again he will be dealt with on a custodial basis of up to 12 months in prison.