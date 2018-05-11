Kerry County Museum hosts ‘History in a Box’

History in a Box – an innovative project by The Centre for Digital Humanities at Maynooth University – is visiting Kerry.

Kerry County Museum will host History in a Box – a free workshop for teenagers aged 12-16, their parents and grandparents tomorrow, Saturday May 12th.

History in a Box tells the story of Mount Street Bridge, one of the most significant battles of the 1916 Easter Rising, through an exciting intergenerational workshop.

More information is available at: https://youtu.be/vjUDuA6j84w