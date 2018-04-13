Kerry County Council’s locals-only planning rule questioned

Kerry County Council is being questioned about its locals only planning rule.

It follows a European Courts of Justice ruling in relation to language and cultural restrictions in Flanders, as they impeded free movement of persons and capital.

Kerry County Council’s current policy on rural housing favours family members over non-locals.

The Government set up a working group over a year ago, to determine if there’ll be any implications on planning policy as a result of this European ruling.

There’s been no decision made yet, and councils have been told TO defer amending their rural housing policy until then.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae says this working group needs to make a decision now.

Cllr Michael Cahill is bringing a motion before next week’s Kerry County Council meeting calling for a relaxation of the rules in areas of population decline.