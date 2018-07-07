Kerry County Councillor’s call for a nationwide ban on plastics meets local opposition

A Kerry County Councillor’s call for a nationwide ban on plastics has met local opposition.

Sinn Féin Councillor Damien Quigg brought a motion to the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for an account of the number of prosecutions in relation to illegal dumping in the district since 2014.

He further added a national ban on plastics would help to alleviate illegal dumping and littering.





Kerry County Council says eight cases were successfully prosecuted in the courts since 2014: six under the Litter Acts and two under Waste Management Acts.

The council has three full-time litter wardens in the county, and traffic wardens are also authorised officers under the Litter Act.

Councillor Quigg, who called for a nationwide ban on plastics, claimed alternatives to plastic can be found for all sectors, including agriculture.

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae rejected the idea, saying silage bales need to be wrapped in plastic as “newspaper won’t keep the water out.”

Independent Councillor Dan McCarthy told the South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting that plastic is part of our lives, what we need to do is manage it better.