Kerry County Councillor speaks out about his battle with addiction

A Kerry County Councillor has spoken out about his battle with addiction.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn, who was elected to the council in 2014, says he has suffered with an alcohol and gambling addiction since his teens.

The 27-year-old says over the past six months the alcohol addiction took control of his life and, despite his role as a public representative, he struggled to deal with people.





The councillor says he went for an assessment in 2016 in Talbot Grove, an addiction treatment centre in Castleisland.

Councillor Flynn says his family have suffered in light of his addiction.

He says many people do not understand addiction and he believes families can benefit from receiving guidance and help.

The councillor has this advice for families living with an addict.