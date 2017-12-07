A Kerry County Councillor says someone must take responsibility for headstone sizes.

Councillor Brendan Cronin claims headstones and monuments in cemeteries around the county are in breach of Kerry County Council regulations, which govern the dimensions of the structures.

According to bye-laws, the maximum allowable size for a headstone is 1.5-metres high and 1-metre wide, and written permission for each headstone has to be sought, prior to installation.

The councillor claims 99% of people adhere to the rules governing the dimensions of headstones, however, some structures are grotesquely large and overshadow neighbouring graves.

Speaking on the Talkabout programme, Councillor Cronin says Kerry County Council have failed to enforce local bye-laws.