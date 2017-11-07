Kerry County Councillor says parts of the former Denny factory site could be used for social housing

A Kerry County Councillor says parts of the former Denny factory site in Tralee could be used for social housing.

Councillor Pa Daly says the Town Centre site, which is currently being demolished, could be used to ease the housing crisis.

Following a motion at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, the Sinn Féin councillor says local representatives should create their own ideas in order to solve the housing crisis.

He believes the Gas Terrace side of the 2.3-acre site should be used for, what he considers to be, the county’s greatest need.

Councillor Daly also questioned why consultants were required when generating ideas for the Island of Geese site, when there were over 600 submissions made during the public consultation phase.