Kerry County Councillor says Listry Bridge is the “bane of his life”

A Kerry County Councillor says the Listry Bridge is the “bane of his life”.

Councillors Brendan Cronin and John Sheahan brought motions to a recent monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, asking for something to be done about the bridge on the R563.

Councillor Sheahan called on Kerry County Council to apply for national funding to provide a two-lane bridge in the area, while Councillor Cronin said it’s ‘reckless’ to have such a construction on a major tourist route.

He added the current structure is the “bane of his life”, and something needs to be done for all road users.

Kerry County Council says a feasibility report will be undertaken on the bridge shortly, and will be submitted to the Department of Transport.