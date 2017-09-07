Kerry County Councillor says lack of employment means fewer young people in politics

A Kerry County Councillor says a lack of employment and economic opportunities in the county means fewer young people go into politics.

Cllr Dianne Nolan this week announced she would be stepping down from the local authority in order to take up a full-time permanent role with the OPW in Kilkenny.

Cllr Nolan, who has been a member of Sinn Fein for 19 years, was co-opted onto Listowel Town Council in 2013 following the death of Cllr Anthony Curtin.

She will continue to support the party but not in a public capacity and will be available to help her successor with the transition.

Cllr Nolan says larger urban centres offer a better chance for younger people to become involved in politics: