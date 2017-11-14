Kerry County Councillor says government should draw up a national decentralisation plan

A Kerry County Councillor says the government should draw up a national decentralisation plan.

Councillor Pat McCarthy proposed, at a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, that Kerry County Council call for the drafting of a 10-year decentralisation plan.

The Fine Gael councillor says two big issues, the lack of housing and traffic congestion, could be remedied if the government were to move jobs westward from Dublin and surrounding areas.

Councillor McCarthy says the benefits are numerous, not just to the county of Kerry, but to the whole Atlantic coast.