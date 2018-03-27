A Kerry County Councillor has been nominated to run in the Seanad By-Election.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Niall Kelleher, is one of six who have received nominations to contest the by-election.

The close of nominations was midday today, with voting due to take place on the 19th of April.

There are currently two vacancies in the Seanad, following the departure of Sinn Féin’s Trevor Ó Clochartaigh and Labour’s Denis Landy.

Only sitting TDs and Senators can vote in the upcoming by-election.