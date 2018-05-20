Kerry County Councillor hopes recent CervicalCheck scandal will be the catalyst for change

A Kerry County Councillor has said she hopes that the recent CervicalCheck scandal will be the catalyst for change going forward.

On Friday dozens of women attended a CervicalCheck protest outside HSE buildings in Tralee.

The protest took place outside HSE buildings in Rathass, Tralee, to show support for the victims of the CervicalCheck scandal.





Sinn Fein Councillor Toireasa Ferris who was at the protest, said that she never experienced anger like she did over the last few weeks from constituents and that this scandal was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’: