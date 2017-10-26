Kerry County Councillor disputes insurance industry’s claimed use of government flood maps

A Kerry County Councillor has disputed the insurance industry’s claimed use of government flood maps.

Sinn Féin’s Toireasa Ferris says insurance companies have either increased insurance premiums or removed flooding cover in response to CFRAM maps.

The Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management programme, which began in 2011, generates maps of areas prone to flooding nationally.

Minister for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, has claimed there will be implications for homeowners’ insurance premiums and restrictions on insurance cover as a result of the CFRAM studies.

However, Insurance Ireland says the industry has its own flood modelling tools for assessing the level of flood risk to individual properties and, while the OPW does share its CFRAM studies with insurance companies, Insurance Ireland does not use these maps to inform its flood modelling.

Kerry County Councillor Toireasa Ferris disputes this, pointing to local instances of areas that are not prone to flooding but, having been included on CFRAM maps, have had their flood protection removed from their insurance contracts.

Councillor Ferris adds she’s drawing on her own experiences for evidence.