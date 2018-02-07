Kerry County Councillor calls for safety measures to be introduced in Killorglin

A Kerry County Councillor has called for safety measures to be introduced on a Killorglin Street.

Councillor Michael Cahill brought a motion to the recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for a progress report on attempts made to address the ‘chronic’ traffic situation on Langford Street.

He warns someone will be seriously injured or killed on the street, unless action is taken to make the road safer for pedestrians and drivers.

In response, Kerry County Council says funding has been applied for under the Regional and Local Road Safety Works grant.

The announcement of 2018 funding from the Department of Transport is expected shortly.