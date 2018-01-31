Kerry County Councillor calls for provision of guidance ropes on Mount Brandon pathways

A Kerry County Councillor has called for the provision of guidance ropes on Mount Brandon pathways.

Councillor Seamus Cosai McGearailt brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking if the council carried out investigations into erosion near the mountain summit.

Kerry County Council says there are no statutory provisions or duties on them to maintain mountain pathways, nor to put railings in place.

However, they will support an approach similar to that adopted by the Reeks Access Forum for Carrauntoohil, where funding was secured under the Rural Economic Development Zone stream.

The council did acknowledge the importance of adventure tourism to the economy of the county.