Kerry county councillor calls on HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries

A Kerry County Councillor has called on the HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries in University Hospital Kerry.

Toiréasa Ferris says she received reports that all scheduled surgeries have been cancelled at the hospital, due to the ongoing crisis over the shortage of beds.

She says patients have to, already, spend unacceptably long periods on waiting lists, and for them to be now told that planned surgeries are being cancelled is shattering.

Councillor Ferris is calling on the HSE and UHK management to clarify the situation.

Councillor Ferris says Minister Harris and the government have to provide extra beds immediately, and she urges them to stop hiding behind their PR teams.

She adds it’s a tough situation for both staff and patients, not just at UHK, but at all hospitals throughout the country.