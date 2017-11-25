Kerry County Councillor call for parts of Tralee to be regenerated

A Kerry County Councillor has called for parts of Tralee to be regenerated.

At a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, Councillor Toiréasa Ferris says some parts of the town are in urgent need of remedial work.

The Sinn Féin councillor says Upper Castle Street and Boherbee, which serve as gateways to the centre of Tralee, could benefit from painting and decorating.

She points to examples where local authorities have collaborated with commercial businesses to offset the cost of repainting.

In response, Kerry County Council says a number of pilot projects will be developed for town centre renewal in 2018, and a survey of vacant properties will inform such a plan.