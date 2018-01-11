Kerry County Councillor call for clear guidelines on the installation of electric car charge points

A Kerry County Councillor has called for clear guidelines on the installation of electric car charge points.

Councillor Norma Moriarty brought a motion to a recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for clarification on what individuals can and cannot do in relation to charge points.

She says many off-street estates or private properties have good systems in place to recharge electric cars, however, no such processes exist for on-street residents.

In response, Kerry County Council says the ESB provides electric charge points, and there are charge points in every town with over 1,500 inhabitants.

There currently are two public charging points in each of the towns in the municipal district.