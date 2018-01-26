Kerry County Councillor believes county is being targeted by roaming criminal gangs

A Kerry County Councillor believes the county is being targeted by roaming criminal gangs from outside the county.

Speaking at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Cllr Michael Cahill says CCTV cameras should be installed at strategic locations around the county to combat the travelling gangs.

He says there has been an increase in robberies and burglaries in recent years, and cameras can be a great weapon in the fight against crime.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds elderly people are living in fear in their homes, and something has to be done to provide peace of mind.