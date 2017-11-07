Kerry County Councillor accuses colleague of having a Stalinist approach to regenerating Denny site

A Kerry County Councillor has accused a colleague of having a Stalinist approach to regenerating the Denny site in Tralee.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly asked Kerry County Council not to invest millions into the Denny site only to hand over a large portion of it to a private developer.

The former Denny site, based in the Island of Geese in Tralee, is currently undergoing demolition, following a public consultation phase.

Councillor Pa Daly said, if public funds are used to regenerate the Town Centre site, private developers should not be the parties to gain the most from it.

However, Councillor Jim Finucane took issue with the comments, saying private investment is integral to the success of any large developments in the county.

The Fine Gael councillor believes such strategies worked well in the past, and he pointed to the Fels Point regeneration as a good example.

He added Councillor Daly is adopting a Stalinist approach to the issue of considering investment from private industry, and the council cannot afford to rely solely on public funds when regenerating the Denny site.

In response to Councillor Daly’s motion, Kerry County Council says any commercial developments will need to demonstrate their overall contribution to the economic and social objectives outlined.