Kerry County Council to write to Minister Ross for Killarney bypass inclusion in national plan

Kerry County Council will write to the Minister for inclusion of the Killarney Outer Bypass in the National Investment Plan.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae proposed a motion at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting to prioritise the necessity of the relief road from Lissivigeen to the Muckross Road.

Kerry County Council says, for the relief road to be funded, a proposed bypass needs to be included in the National Investment Plan.

The council says it will write to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, to highlight the case.

Until then, the council’s road design office will look at alternative routes to alleviate congestion between the N22 and the N71.