Kerry County Council warns all routes will not be treated during cold snap

Kerry County Council’s Emergency Co-Ordination Team is making preparations for the cold snap expected this week.

The weather system is forecast to bring freezing temperatures and heavy snow – in particular to the east and south east of the country.

Kerry County Council’s Emergency Co-Ordination Team met this morning to plan their response to the forecast extreme weather.

The group – which is made up of Kerry County Council, the Gardai, Kerry Civil Defence, Kerry Fire Service and the HSE drew up plans including keeping roads open and de-iced.

Kerry County Council Director of services, Charlie O’Sullivan says people should avoid unnecessary journeys:

Members of the public are asked to look in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they have adequate heating and food supplies for a few days.

Mr O’Sullivan said people need to prepare for all eventualities:

Updates will be provided on Kerry County Council social media channels and on its dedicated alerts website. Radio Kerry will also keep you updated on the weather and state of roads on air, on our website and on social media.