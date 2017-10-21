Kerry County Council urges caution on roads as Storm Brian passes over Kerry this afternoon

Atlantic depression Storm Brian is gathering pace as it moves over Kerry.

The storm has been active along Kerry’s western coast since last night.

Dangerous and damaging gusts have been reported in West Kerry.

Extreme wind gusts are currently being reported in Dingle near coastline and on the shore.

The Coastguard have advised people to stay away from the coast until the winds have abaited.

Kerry County Council has advised motorists that the road at Baile na Saor on the N86 1km east of Lispole is flooded.

Kerry County Council’s Owen O’Shea brings us this update:

Kerry Council Council’s emergency phone number is at 066 7183588 if anyone requires assistance.

The Council’s weather assessment team is meeting now to address issues as they occur; Owen O’Shea is advising people to slow down and exercise caution on Kerry roads this afternoon.

Meanwhile Beaufort Pioneers have confirmed the Rambling House scheduled to take place at Beaufort Community Centre tonight has been postponed.

Also, seven horses reported missing in the Kilmoyley area have since been found.

Flooding has also been reported at Tangneys Cross in Kilcummin.

