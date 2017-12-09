Kerry County Council submits funding applications for two Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Studies

Kerry County Council has submitted funding applications for two Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Studies.

Funding is being sought for the Dingle Bay East-Castlemaine Harbour Coastal Cell, which extends a distance of 45km and includes Rossbeigh, Cromane and Inch.

A 36km-stretch in Brandon Bay and the Maharees is also being considered, and includes Fermoyle to Fahamore and Kilshannig to Aughacasla.

These studies, which will require 90% OPW funding, are estimated to cost €100,000 each.

Kerry County Council revealed the information in response to a motion brought by Councillor Michael Cahill at a recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.