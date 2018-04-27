Kerry County Council submits application to clear vegetation along section of River Flesk

Kerry County Council has submitted an application to the Office of Public Works for funding to clear vegetation along a 5.6km section of the River Flesk between Curreal Bridge and Loo Bridge.

According to Killarney Cathaoirleach Cllr Niall Kelleher, from the update received from Director of Services Charlie O’Sullivan, the application is to be submitted under the Non-Coastal Minor Works Flood Mitigation Scheme.

The estimated cost of the works is approx. €99,000 and also includes a treatment programme for the eradication of Japanese Knotweed over a 3 to 4 year period.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy Rae and his daughter, Cllr. Maura Healy Rae, said while they do acknowledge the announcement they are very concerned that this application does not include clearing of the river down to Gortahoosh Bridge.

They said residents are fearful of a ‘half-done job’ if the river is not cleared to Gortahoosh as flooding could back up faster towards Glenflesk Village.

Danny and Maura Healy Rae are calling for a second application be lodged to clear as far down as Gortahoosh.

Gerry Riordan Senior Engineer will give an update at the Killarney MD meeting next Tuesday on other measures being examined with a limited number of individual property owners, where additional flood protection measures may be required, having regard to recent flooding events.

These are works that may be funded under another programme managed by the OPW and could provide further resilience to the risk of flooding.