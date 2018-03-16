Kerry County Council Student Enterprise Awards Final to take place today in Tralee

The final of the Kerry County Council Annual Student Enterprise Awards takes place today.

Over 30 mini-companies will participate at the Business and I.T. Building, IT Tralee.

An array of trading projects will be presented where students have progressed their mini companies over a number of months.

Prizes will be awarded at junior, intermediate and senior level, with special awards for best idea and most innovative project.

The winners of the County Student Enterprise Awards go forward to the National Finals in Croke Park on May 2nd.