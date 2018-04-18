Kerry County Council spent €196 million last year

Kerry County Council spent almost €196 million last year.

That’s according to the unaudited Annual Financial Statement 2017 for the local authority.

This report shows that Kerry County Council spent €135 million on revenue or day-to-day spending during 2017, similar to 2016, while €61 million went on capital expenditure, a 67% increase on the previous year.

Over €13 million was spent on housing; €8.3 on house purchases, and almost €5 on building houses, while over €10 million went on the Rental Accommodation Scheme or RAS scheme.

€1.3 million was spent on tourism development and promotion during 2017.

Almost €2.9 million was spent on street cleaning, €1 million went on the maintenance and upkeep of burial grounds last year, while €934,000 was spent on public toilets.