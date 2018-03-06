Kerry County Council spends average of €570 on repair and maintenance on each local authority home

Kerry County Council spends an average of €570 on repair and maintenance for each local authority home per year.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission revealed the details for 2016, in its latest Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report.

Kerry County Council’s average expenditure of €570 per dwelling is one of the lowest in the country, well below the average of €1,100.

Dublin City Council spent an average of €2,750 per dwelling in 2016, while Sligo County Council spent only €345 per dwelling.