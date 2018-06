Kerry County Council is seeking planning permission for the Tralee – Fenit Greenway development.

The proposed development consists of the construction of a greenway on the route of the disused Tralee to Fenit railway line from the townland of Ballynahoulort in Tralee to the village of Fenit, for the sole use of pedestrian and cyclist only.

The route is approximately 10.5km in length and will begin at Bracker O’Regan Road and finish in Fenit.





Ten townlands are included in the public planning notice published including Clogherbrien, Kilfenora and Ballygarran.