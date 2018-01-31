Kerry County Council seeking land to develop car-park in Portmagee

Kerry County Council is seeking land to develop a car-park in Portmagee. The Irish Examiner today reports the Council’s seeking to develop a new car-park in addition to the car-park adjacent to the local cemetery which opened last summer.

Portmagee is the main departure point for boats visiting the Skelligs, which is receiving increasing global attention after being feature in Star Wars movies The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

There have been calls locally for some time to develop services in the South Kerry village including additional parking facilities.