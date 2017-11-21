Kerry County Council to seek loan of €1 million for burial ground works

Kerry County Council has authorised the borrowing of €1 million euro for the provision and development of burial grounds in the county.

The loan will be directed towards works in Kilcummin, Killarney, Lixnaw, Causeway, Abbeydorney, Tralee, Listowel and Kilmoyley.

Today’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard the loan – to fund developments in burial grounds over the next five years – will be repayable over 20 years.

Over half the loan (€570,000) will be used to fund design and construction of boundary walls, car parks and monitoring wells in a number of burial grounds.

Phase 1 internal infrastructure, including access and footpaths, will also be covered in Killarney, Lixnaw, Causeway and Abbeydorney.

Over a quarter of a million (€280,000) will fund the construction of access routes and footpaths in Tralee and Listowel as well as drainage works in Kilmoyley.

Under the loan, €50,000 will also be used to fund debit balances associated with the old Kilcummin Graveyard.

The loan is subject to to the approval of the Housing Minister.