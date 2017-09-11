Kerry County Council to seek to increase Local Property Tax

Kerry County Council is seeking an increase in the Local Property Tax rate in its upcoming budget.

The issue was raised by several councillors at the monthly meeting of the local authority.

In 2013, an annual Local Property Tax on all residential properties in the State came into effect.

The charge, which is based on the value of properties in 2013, is collected by the Revenue Commissioners.

Under legislation, local authorities have the power to increase or decrease the base rate by 15% or leave it unchanged.

Council management held a pre-budget briefing with councillors today where the proposal to increase the rate was put to councillors who will decide when the budget comes before them in November.

It is not clear what level of increase is being sought by management but it’s understood a larger increase is preferred.

However, as local elections loom in 2019, increasing the property tax will be a hard sell to councillors.

If passed, it would be the first time Kerry County Council has increased the base rate since its introduction.