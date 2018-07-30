Kerry County Council to seek funding for hedge-cutting

Kerry County Council will seek funding to carry out hedge-cutting on National Secondary routes.

At a recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, Cllr. Michael O’Shea requested a hedge-cutting programme on all national, regional and local road junctions.

Kerry County Council claim they already maintain hedges at critical junctions, on land they own and areas where works are taking place.





However, hedge-cutting at junctions on the National Secondary road network is funded by a Transport Infrastructure Ireland maintenance grant.

The council will stress the need for funding to be provided, but the TII will get the final say on the provision of the funding.