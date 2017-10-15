Kerry County Council says people should expect electricity outages to last a number of days

Kerry County Council says people should make appropriate arrangements with an expectation that electricity outages could last a number of days.

Kerry County Council Civic Amenity Sites operated by Kerry County Council will be closed on Monday.

There will be no refuse collection in Killarney town.

Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell says the Council has met with local emregency responders FIVE times ove the past number of days to plan for this weather emergency:

Kerry County Council is asking people to pay attention to local media, to stay tuned to Radio Kerry for updates and alerts and to follow Kerry County Councils social media accounts for updates.

An emergency contact number is available on 066 7183588 for use in an emergency where the assistance of Kerry County Council is required.