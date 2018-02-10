Kerry County Council says maintenance of river in Dingle is the responsibility of adjoining landowners

Kerry County Council says maintenance of a river in Dingle is the responsibility of the adjoining landowners.

Councillor Seamus ‘Cosai’ Fitzgerald brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking the council to enquire if relevant authorities would clean the Milltown River in Dingle.

In response, Kerry County Council says they only have responsibility for one drainage network in the district, while the OPW maintains the River Maine and some of its tributaries.

They add maintenance of all other open drains, streams and rivers is the responsibility of the adjoining landowners; this also applies to the Milltown River in Dingle.