Kerry County Council receives permission to acquire 38 houses in Listowel

Kerry County Council has received permission to acquire 38 houses in Listowel.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government notified the council that approval for the acquisition of the houses at Cahirdown Wood, Listowel, has been granted under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

The turnkey project will now proceed, subject to all final governance matters being completed.

Kerry TD John Brassil, who made a number of representations on the issue, says it’s a positive development for the Listowel area.

The Fianna Fáil TD adds the acquired houses will help to alleviate the current need for housing in the county.