Kerry County Council to receive funding for the repair of three Kerry piers

Kerry County Council is to receive funding of €217,500 for the repair of three Kerry piers.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has announced details of a €2.2m package, to assist Local Authorities undertake and complete development and repair projects on harbours and slipways owned by them.

€112,500 has been awarded for Ballinskelligs Pier for structural repairs and pier stabilization works.

Tarbert Pier is to receive €90,000 for repair work, while Dromature Pier will get €15,000 for structural repairs, including the underpinning of the slipway.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae has welcome the allocation.