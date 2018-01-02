Kerry County Council to receive €161,000 under ex-Hurricane Ophelia fund

Kerry County Council is set to receive €161,816.17 under a fund established for local authorities following ex-Hurricane Ophelia last October.

The severe RED weather alert left 385,000 businesses and households without power across the country, with 109,000 people without water at its peak.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has made just over €9 million available to local authorities for repairs.

The majority of the funding – almost €2 million – is to be directed towards Donegal for clean-up costs associated with flooding on the Inishowen Peninsula.