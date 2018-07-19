Kerry County Council to purchase 26 turnkey houses

Kerry County Council has bought 13 turnkey houses in Milltown and has approval for another 13 in Lispole and Killorglin.

The turnkeys, which are liveable without major works, are in Steeple Meadow View and Steeple Meadow Park in Milltown.

The council has approval to buy 10 more such houses in Ard na Si in Lispole and three in Ardmoniel, Killorglin; these sales are expected to be completed in August.





Kerry County Council advertised in January seeking suitable turnkey proposals, and received seven submissions which are currently being assessed.

They may issue another call for houses in the coming months.