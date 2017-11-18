Kerry County Council to proceed with initial screening of proposed Tralee to Fenit Greenway

Kerry County Council is to proceed with an initial screening of the proposed Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

Councillor Terry O’Brien brought a motion to the recent monthly meeting of Tralee Municipal District, asking for an update on the current status of the project and the plan going forward.

Kerry County Council confirms the proposed greenway is scheduled to be screened in advance of an Environmental Impact Assessment, and they are to proceed to planning in the coming months.

The screening, which will take three weeks to complete, is planned for mid-January 2018.

Kerry County Council says the outcome of the screening will determine the appropriate planning procedure to be followed.